Snowflake Hannity Wants To Sue Fetterman

On Tuesday evening, Fox News host Sean Hannity went ballistic against John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate running for Senate in Pennsylvania, and even threatened a lawsuit against him.

Remember when "news" anchors weren't supposed to be "involved" in actual campaigns? Hannity just appointed himself the savior of the Oz campaign.

In a long-winded rant, Hannity hyperventilated his usual dance against what he calls a Bernie Sanders acolyte, claiming Fetterman never had a job in his life, etc.

Hannity opened the segment, "Washington outsider Dr. Oz and lifelong, part-time, government worker, trust fund brat, John Fetterman."

"He lived off mommy and daddy, " Hannity said.

The only strategies Republicans use these days are teenage schoolyard rank-outs.

The NY Times reported that Trump received, "$413 million from his father over the decades -- [Trump] was earning $200,000 a year in today’s dollars at the age of 3," Sean.

Fetterman has an MBA from the University of Connecticut and then was the Mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2006 to 2019. To Hannity, being Mayor doesn't count as a job.

After playing a short clip of Fetterman, Hannity revved up his anger.

