Infamous Nazi Motto Used At Russian Funeral For Darya Dugina

Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Only in Russia do you hear the words of Adolph Hitler used to justify an invasion of another country, and then turn it around and call it "denazification." Leonid Slutsky used "One country! One president! One victory!," an almost straight translation of Hitler's "Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Führer!"

If you're confused by all this, don't worry. It's not supposed to make sense. Slutsky's comment was later somewhat mysteriously erased from the official recording. Of course.

Source: The Insider

Many politicians and public figures spoke at the memorial service of nationalist and pro-government journalist Daria Dugina at the Ostankino television center. They spoke of “martyrs’ blood” and a “death for victory” and threw accusations at Ukraine and the “demonic West”. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the LDPR party and the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs in the State Duma, paraphrased an infamous Nazi motto in his address: “Regardless of our affiliations with political parties, there can be only one approach. One nation. One president. One victory.” “Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Führer!” [One People, One Realm, One Leader!] was the motto used on posters with a portrait of Hitler designed to consolidate the German nation. The motto was also used in Austria during the Anschluss referendum. read more

