The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

LIVESTREAM: Biden To Forgive Up To $20,000 In Student Loan Debt

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

LIVESTREAM: Biden To Forgive Up To $20,000 In Student Loan Debt

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday at 2:15 EST that he would provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for all other borrowers in what can only be seen as a win for everyday people. That is -- unless you're Jim Jordan.

Via CNBC:

The relief will be limited to Americans earning under $125,000 per year or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. The relief is also capped at the amount of a borrower's outstanding eligible debt, per the Education Department.

This is a BFD:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/livestream-biden-forgive-20000-student

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version