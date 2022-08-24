LIVESTREAM: Biden To Forgive Up To $20,000 In Student Loan Debt

Articles

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday at 2:15 EST that he would provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for all other borrowers in what can only be seen as a win for everyday people. That is -- unless you're Jim Jordan.

The relief will be limited to Americans earning under $125,000 per year or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. The relief is also capped at the amount of a borrower's outstanding eligible debt, per the Education Department.

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.

