Carl Paladino Alleges Voter Fraud After Losing Primary In NY-23

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 18:29 Hits: 9

About the least surprising result from last night's primaries was Carl Paladino refusing to concede and alleging voter fraud after losing in NY-23. Just par for the course from these ultra MAGA candidates.

Things did not go accordingly to plan for Rep. Elise Stefanik either, as she invested considerable political capital into backing human waste product Republican candidate Carl Paladino, only to see him go down in flames, losing by about 4%.

Source: The Independent

Meanwhile, in New York, perennial Republican candidate Carl Paladino – a Buffalo businessman notorious for a history of racist and incendiary statements – also lost his primary to a mainstream rival, leading a spokesperson to cast doubt on the validity of the results. “We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking [into] in the coming days,” Vish Burra told local outlet WGRZ. “We want every single legal vote to count.” Mr Paladino’s campaign had even begun seeding the idea of a compromised primary before voting was finished, with the candidate’s official account sharing stories of irregularities and telling voters to call his “electoral integrity hot line”. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/carl-paladino-alleges-voter-fraud-after