Rick Scott Criticizes Biden’s Vacation – From A Yacht In Italy

You can’t blame Sen. Rick Scott for wanting to get far away from Washington. But that doesn’t make hopping a yacht in Italy a good idea. Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee which is tasked with winning back the Senate majority. That prospect seems to be dimming and there are serious questions about the NRSC's suspicious cash crunch. As Axios put it, “Vacationing in Europe while Republicans face cash problems and rough headlines about their midterm chances could further hurt his standing with his GOP colleagues.” Ya think?

Maybe Scott thought that if he owned the libs with a clever tweet, nobody would notice his hypocrisy:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/rick-scott-criticizes-biden-s-de-vacation

