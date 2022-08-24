Fox News In Panic Mode After Dem Win

Articles

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Republicans got one more reason to be nervous about November on Tuesday night as Democrats defied expectations by holding a New York swing seat in a special election. Although the race was to replace Democrat Antonio Delgado following his move from Congress to lieutenant governor, the district only narrowly went for President Joe Biden, and Republican nominee Marc Molinaro actually won that district in his losing run for governor in 2018. Molinaro led in the polls and was expected to win, but Democrats added to a string of expectation-exceeding results in special elections since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade.

