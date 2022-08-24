C-SPAN Caller Echoes Rand Paul's Lie About Fauci

Articles

A Republican C-SPAN caller on Tuesday cited Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to falsely claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci had "killed more people than Hitler."

During C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a caller from Washington named John said that Fauci was a "fraud."

"He's retiring so we can get some other fake and fraud in there," John grumbled. "That's why he's retiring so he can cover up his messy little details."

"When you say that he's a fake and a fraud, what do you base that on?" C-SPAN host Pedro Echevarria wondered.

"He's a psychopath," the caller replied. "He actually invented Covid. He invented Covid."

"What makes you believe that?" Echevarria pressed.

"Just all the stuff I hear," John explained. "Ask Rand Paul. You know? You don't want to listen to Rand Paul but you want to listen to this clown. You know?"

"He's killed more people than Hitler," the caller added. "So, you know, what can I say? He's an a--hole."

