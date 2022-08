Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 5

Campaign finance rules say the PAC money can't be used for his campaign if Trump decides he'll run, but there are questions on whether any potential violations would be enforced by the FEC.

(Image credit: Morry Gash/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/24/1118946905/trump-pac-money-fec