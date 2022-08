Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 20:31 Hits: 8

Because of redistricting, U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, Democrats who have each served 30 years, will face one another in New York's new 12th district, based entirely in Manhattan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/23/1119103570/2-top-democrats-face-off-in-house-primary-thanks-to-redistricting-in-new-york