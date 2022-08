Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 01:43 Hits: 8

The two incumbents, who both chair powerful committees for the House Democratic caucus, were placed in the same district after redistricting.

(Image credit: Frank Franklin II/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/2022-live-primary-election-race-results/2022/08/23/1119165656/nadler-maloney-new-york-city-12th-district-democratic-primary