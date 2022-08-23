UPDATED: Dr. Oz's Campaign Just Mocked John Fetterman For Having A Stroke

Articles

Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Dr. Mehmet Oz, John Fetterman's ridiculously out-of-touch Republican opponent for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania, must not have heard that you should stop digging when you're in a hole. Oz, as it happens, is still digging even though he's running a terrible campaign.

Oz has claimed that he owns two homes. Fact check: Oz owns ten homes. He recently ran away from voters in Pennsylvania. The TV doctor showed how unreliable he is when he posted a video of himself talking about the price of crudités.

And now, his campaign is just being downright cruel.

Via Business Insider:

In an exclusive statement as part of Insider's investigation into Oz, the doctor's campaign jabbed back. "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," Rachel Tripp, Oz's senior communications advisor, said.

It shouldn't be a shock that the Trump-endorsed candidate's advisor brought up Fetterman's recent stroke. After all, cruelty is Donald J. Trump's raison d'etre. It's just a shame that it's contagious.

