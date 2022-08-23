Peter Strzok Strikes Back, Hilariously Mocks Trump Over Latest Lawsuit

Articles

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok was the brunt of Donald Trump's ire for a long time. Still, now that the former President is under investigation for espionage, among other serious charges, the shoe is on the other foot.

On Monday, the twice-impeached one-term President's legal team asked a federal judge to appoint a "special master" to ensure that the Justice Department returns any of his private documents that were seized during the search of his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

We can prance around the words we use to describe what Trump has done, but what happened is that he stole sensitive documents that didn't belong to him. He's nothing more than a disgruntled employee who got fired and thinks his former employer (that's us!) owes him.

Via CNN:

Trump is asking for a special master -- a third-party attorney -- to oversee the review of evidence gathered from the beach club in the criminal probe, and for the judge to pause federal investigators' work related to the evidence until the review is done, according to a new court filing.

Strzok responded to a tweet that quoted part of the filing that read, "Once back in the dining room, one of the FBI agents said, 'Thank you. You did not need to show us the storage room, but we appreciate it. Now it all makes sense."

The journalist who tweeted that wrote, "There's a 0 percent chance the FBI said that."

