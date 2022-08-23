Karl Rove Admits Trump Is Killing Republicans' Midterm Chances

Articles

Republican strategist Karl Rove warned members of his party on Monday that President Donald Trump's legal problems are dampening Republican voters' enthusiasm to participate in the midterm elections.

During an interview on Fox News, host Martha MacCallum told Rove that enthusiasm among Democratic voters had spiked in recent weeks.

"We've seen a tightening," Rove agreed. "The question is not where is it today so much as where it's going to be on election day."

"Think about it," he continued. "The last two weeks, have we been talking a lot about Biden and inflation and all the disasters that we've seen from this administration and its low approval ratings? No!"

Rove added: "We've been talking about Donald Trump and 25 boxes of material at Mar-a-Lago. The more we talk about that and the less that we talk about the problems we face as a country here and now the better off the Democrats are. It raises their enthusiasm; dampens the Republican enthusiasm."

The Republican strategist said that his party would be "better off" if President Joe Biden was in the news instead of Trump.

"But that's not where we've been for the last couple of weeks," he concluded.

Rove declined to attribute the increase in Democratic voter enthusiasm to recently-passed climate legislation or a reduction in gas prices.

