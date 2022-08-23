NYTimes: More Than 300 Classified Docs Found At Mar-A-Lago

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:32 Hits: 7

The first batch of documents the National Archives got from Trump in January included more than 150 marked as classified, which naturally concerned the feds. That helped trigger the criminal investigation that led the FBI agents to try to recover more. Via the New York Times:

In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office, the people said: that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June and the material seized by the F.B.I. in the search this month.

The previously unreported volume of the sensitive material found in the former president’s possession in January helps explain why the Justice Department moved so urgently to hunt down any further classified materials he might have.

And the extent to which such a large number of highly sensitive documents remained at Mar-a-Lago for months, even as the department sought the return of all material that should have been left in government custody when Mr. Trump left office, suggested to officials that the former president or his aides had been cavalier in handling it, not fully forthcoming with investigators, or both.