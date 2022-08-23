Pompeo: Ha Ha, We Were Just Kidding About The 25th Amendment!

Articles

Mike Pompeo -- whose naked presidential ambition led him to hold private dinners with potential donors and spent most of his tenure at the State Department building a donor list -- now wants us to believe Cassidy Hutchinson was making things up. Via the NYDaily News:

Mike Pompeo says he “never seriously” tried to use the 25th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump from office after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The ex-secretary of state sought to downplay — but pointedly did not deny — reports that he and other Cabinet members talked about ousting Trump for inciting the riot. “They (Jan. 6 committee) were looking for discussions about the 25th Amendment, discussions that I never seriously undertook with my counterparts,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News late Thursday.

Did he say that under oath, or just for Fox TV?

Then he tried to make it look like the Jan. 6 committee had a specific agenda.

“It was they were looking to build a storyline the conclusion of which was already written,” Pompeo said. “They were chasing witches, all right?” Pompeo said, “This was a far-afield, wandering interview.”

Just like Ron DeSantis, he's imitating Trump to try to get his voters. Witch hunt!

