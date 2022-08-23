Republicans And Fox News Attack Dr. Fauci For Stepping Down

Articles

Dr. Fauci announced Monday that he is stepping down as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden in December, but said he's not retiring.

NBC news reports, "While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring," Fauci said in a statement. "After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field."

Dr. Fauci spent a lifetime protecting the US from infectious disease, but unfortunately then came the cockwobbler.

As Trump continually failed in 2020 to help the country when it needed it most, the MAGA-led GOP made Dr. Fauci their scapegoat to shield Donald Trump's inhumane actions (like telling his followers to drink bleach as a cure) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As soon as the news broke on Dr. Fauci, the wingnuts came hard and fast.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth said Dr, Fauci is "going out at the bottom -- no one trusts him --he's still trying to cover up for a communist Chinese..."

