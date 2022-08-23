Can You Believe It? Bill Barr LIED About The Mueller Report

Articles

Tuesday, 23 August 2022

As the old scripture says, "There is nothing covered that shall not be revealed." And what all of us knew from the moment Bill Barr ran to the microphones with his "four-page summary" is now proven.

Bill Barr lied to the public, denigrated his own office, and protected Donald Trump from the consequences of the Mueller investigation.

This is Watergate, except the Attorney General doesn't resign, and apparently doesn't go to jail, but protects Nixon.

RACHEL MADDOW: Barr's letter said quote, "The evidence developed during the special counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense. Our determination was made without regard to and is not based on the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president." That's what Barr did. That's what Barr said. Turns out that was a lie. At least a federal appeals court in Washington has just ruled that that was a lie.

According to a unanimous ruling from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, a three-judge panel, when Robert Mueller turned in his report to the Justice Department, Attorney General Bill Barr and the Justice Department never actually considered at all whether or not Trump committed crimes or whether trump should be charged. read more

