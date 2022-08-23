Death-Santis Attacks Dr. Fauci

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 15:49 Hits: 7

Florida governor Ron DeSantis joined his campaign media arm, Fox and Friends to throw Dr. Fauci under the bus and demand Biden's chief medical adviser be "investigated."

DeSantis claimed Dr. Fauci was the arrogant one by defending science against crackpots like Scott Atlas and himself.

'[Fauci] advocated policies that have been destructive," DeSantis said. "He cost people's jobs, he destroyed people's businesses with his policies, and he was never willing to admit he was wrong," DeSantis chirped.

That sounded an awful lot like DeSantis was describing Trump's behavior during the pandemic, doesn't it?

DeSantis then lied, "It was clear those policies don't work," he said.

How many more Americans would be dead right now if not for the guidance of Dr. Fauci if Ron DeSantis' anti-vaccine Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo ran the CDC in 2020?

"Vaccinations are not the only one," Ladapo said in a press conference. "It's losing weight. It's exercising more. It's eating more fruit."

Ladapo was a big supporter of hydroxychloroquine which Trump promoted, but is not a cure or treatment for COVID.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/desantis-attacks-dr-fauci