Kushner 'Doesn't Know' Why Trump Kept Top Secret Docs At Mar-A-Lago

Trump' son-in-law and "presidential adviser" Jared Kushner told Fox News he was clueless when it came to the contents of the allegedly over three hundred top secret documents in Trump's possession at his Florida "residence."

Kushner was on Fox and Friends trying to hock his much panned bargain basement book to their viewers, when they discussed Trump's ridiculous request for a Special Master to go through his possessions that were seized by the FBI.

Kushner whined about transparency and the criminal reform bill he promoted, and then attacked zealous prosecutors going after the cockwobbler.

Steve Doocy then brought up Maggie Haberman's latest: 'Trump Had More Than 300 Classified Documents at 'Mar-a-Lago'



Doocy asked, "The NY Times has got the item today from Maggie Haberman -- there were three hundred classified documents at Mar-A-Lago over the last year or so."



"Why would the former president have that many classified things at Mar-a-Lago?” Doocy inquired.

“I’m not familiar with what exactly the contents were,” Kushner said.

Kushner has tried to make himself appear to be Trump's Brain while working in the Oval Office.

Yet suddenly, he has no idea what could possibly be contained in the seized top secret materials allegedly hoarded by Trump.

