Colorado Republican Switches Parties

Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Come on in, "moderate" Republicans, the water's fine.

Caviat:

There are no moderate Republicans running in 2022. Pass it on.

The Denver Post reports that State Senator Kevin Priola has, at long last, ripped off that Band-Aid.

Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson announced Monday morning that he has changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.

Considered a more moderate Republican in the statehouse, Priola said he believed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would make the GOP distance itself from Donald Trump and “the political environment he created.” But it did not, and he wrote that he watched “brave and honorable Republicans” who did get threatened and ridiculed.

He wrote in a letter that he could no longer support a party that accepted “a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election and continues to peddle claims that the 2020 election was stolen” and one where his GOP colleagues “would rather deny the existence of human-caused climate change than take action.”

