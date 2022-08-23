Herschel Walker Claims Funds For Fighting Climate Change Will Only Be Spent On Trees

Articles

Speaking at the Republican Jewish Committee event, Georgia Republican nominee for the Senate, Herschel Walker told the group that the monies going to fight climate change via the Inflation Reduction Act is a waste of time because it only buys more trees.

"They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” Walker said.

Huh? How is it going to trees, Herschel? Will they have personalized credit cards? A checking account? Maybe some pocket change?

Herschel Walker's knowledge about the issues important to his constituents and the country nationally is limited to a few Republican talking points that he's tried to memorize.

However, in this case, he's flunked even that.

In fact because of flooding, Georgia actually needs more trees planted.

