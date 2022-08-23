The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Herschel Walker Claims Funds For Fighting Climate Change Will Only Be Spent On Trees

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Herschel Walker Claims Funds For Fighting Climate Change Will Only Be Spent On Trees

Speaking at the Republican Jewish Committee event, Georgia Republican nominee for the Senate, Herschel Walker told the group that the monies going to fight climate change via the Inflation Reduction Act is a waste of time because it only buys more trees.

"They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” Walker said.

Huh? How is it going to trees, Herschel? Will they have personalized credit cards? A checking account? Maybe some pocket change?

Herschel Walker's knowledge about the issues important to his constituents and the country nationally is limited to a few Republican talking points that he's tried to memorize.

However, in this case, he's flunked even that.

In fact because of flooding, Georgia actually needs more trees planted.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/herschel-walker-claims-funds-earmarked

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version