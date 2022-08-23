Jason Chaffetz Sure Likes Talking About Enemas

Articles

Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Former Republican House member and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz fear mongered the hiring of new IRS agents to get the very wealthy to pay their fair share, claiming it will make Americans get 'enemas.'

Chaffetz first order of business was to whine that Democrats were not using these funds for the types of items Republicans usually vote down.

"Did they spend it on roads, bridges, and infrastructure," Chaffetz asked.

Pres. Biden already signed the biggest infrastructure bill in history on Nov.15, 2021.

Even though gas prices have come down significantly, Chaffetz screeched like a squirrel who couldn't find his hidden nuts that Biden didn't use any money for lowering gas prices.

"They want every American to have an enema, and they are going to get one from the IRS," Chaffetz gnawed.

WTF does that mean? Only the very wealthy will be targeted for tax returns, as Fox News damn well knows. In fact, Janet Yellen has specifically instructed the IRS not to use the funds to increase the chances of people earning less than $400,000 per year being audited.

