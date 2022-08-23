Two Ringleaders Of Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Were Just Convicted

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 18:15 Hits: 7

Former President Donald Trump downplayed the plot to kidnap Gov. Grethen Whitmer, but a federal jury Tuesday took it very seriously, convicting two men accused of orchestrating the disturbing plan. The Detroit News notes that "prosecutors salvaged the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan."

The convictions came four months after jurors deadlocked on charges against Potterville resident Adam Fox and Delaware truck driver Barry Croft and acquitted two others who were accused of being part of a broader group of people angered by pandemic restrictions and hoping to spark a second Civil War. Fox and Croft face up to life in federal prison. The verdicts give the U.S. Justice Department a landmark victory prosecuting extremism and domestic terrorism amid an increase in threats nationwide.

The outlet reports that two others, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty to federal kidnapping conspiracy charges and testified as the government's star witnesses.

It's worth noting that the former President repeatedly attacked Whitmer before and after the news of the kidnapping plot.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/two-ringleaders-gov-whitmer-kidnapping