Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 11:18 Hits: 6

There are primary elections Tuesday in Florida and New York. A special congressional election in New York could be a fresh indicator of which way the fall midterm elections are headed.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/22/1118734750/as-primaries-wind-down-there-are-some-hints-about-whats-in-store-for-midterms