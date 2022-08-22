Watch That Chickensh*t Dr. Oz Run From Voters In Pennsylvania

Articles

Dr. Oz, who is running against John Fetterman for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, insisted last week that he's relatable to 'everyday people,' but his pompous crudités eating ass can't even talk to everyday people.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed the TV doctor but admitted privately that Oz is going to "fucking lose" unless something drastically changes.

Speaking of unrelatable, Oz falsely said recently that "Legitimately, I own two houses," even though he owns ten homes. TEN. And that was an easy question for him to answer, but he still messed it up. I legitimately own zero houses. You see how easy that is to answer honestly?

Oz was asked about inflation and women's reproductive rights, and he (checks notes) ran from the Pennsylvania voters that posed the questions. Not only is Oz running one of the worst political campaigns ever, but he's entirely unrelatable unless you, too, own ten homes where you eat crudités. It's a terrible look to run from voters.

Oz has said that he supports the overturning of Roe, which protected access to abortion nationwide, but he has not specified what criminal penalties should be applied.

Well, it doesn't look like he's telling the truth here. Not exactly.

