GOP Lawmaker Gets Stuck On Stupid Trying To Answer A Simple Question

Published on Monday, 22 August 2022

Host Chuck Todd on Meet The Press Sunday asked Rep. Andy Barr to detail the Republican plan to deal with inflation, and the only part wrong with his answer is all of it. But that's not surprising. What is surprising is that Chuck Todd asked a good question.

"What is the Republican plan to deal with inflation, other than not supporting Joe Biden's policies?" Todd asked.

"Republicans are going to win landslide elections," Barr said without answering the question. He then mentioned crime, the border, and other empty talking points. Barr failed to address the topic of inflation, though.

"But because we have a positive agenda to secure the border, to get back to the basic, to stop the flow of drugs into our communities, to prevent people on the terror watch list from coming across the Southern border...." he said.

Wait a second here. I'm starting to see a pattern with Republicans.

The "border crisis" is just a tired old GOP talking point. This tweet is a classic self-own by the GOP in which they inadvertently tweet that we are safer under Joe Biden's leadership than under Trump's.

More terror suspects have been caught at the border in 2022 than the previous five years combined. #BidenBorderCrisishttps://t.co/s8vzTLBToJ read more

