Mastriano Retweets Fake Poll Numbers For PA Governor Race

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 14:23 Hits: 8

The most recent polling in Pennsylvania has Mastriano at only 35% against Josh Shapiro at 50%. A commanding lead by Shapiro in a state where races are usually close.

Source: Newsweek

An August 17 poll carried out by Public Opinion Strategies (POS) for Pittsburgh Works Together found Democrat Josh Shapiro has a commanding 35 to 50 percent lead over Trump-endorsed candidate Doug Mastriano.

Pennsylvania State Senator Mastriano previously claimed the 2020 Presidential Election was "compromised" and the Republican indicated he wanted to overrule voters in the Keystone State.

Mastriano's campaign against supposed election irregularities in Pennsylvania resulted in positive remarks from Donald Trump, who has continued to allege widespread voter fraud.