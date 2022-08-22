Dan Crenshaw Gets To Suck Up To MAGA On CNN Now

Articles

Rep. Dan Crenshaw is not a MAGA favorite, to say the least.

And now he's trying to make nice with his party's base.

On Jake Tapper's show this weekend, Crenshaw made believe Trump would have cooperated if he was asked by the FBI to give back those boxes of top secret government documents.

Dan? Is anybody home?

They did. He lied. His lawyers signed a document affirming that ALL the documents had been returned. They had not.

(transcript via CNN)

CRENSHAW: And look, again, why not just ask him? Why not just ask him? (CROSSTALK) TAPPER: But didn't they? I thought they'd been negotiating and trying to get the information from him. And... CRENSHAW: And he cooperated. TAPPER: But he didn't turn over boxes and boxes of materials, as far as the Justice Department says. CRENSHAW: But he's been cooperating. And he -- and I think he's on the record saying, whatever you need from us, just ask. It's great to see you guys. I mean, it was a very friendly environment. There's no reason... TAPPER: But his lawyers said they didn't have any more classified information, and the Justice Department said, yes, you do. And they went and got it. And the only reason we know about the raid was because Donald Trump announced it. CRENSHAW: Right. Well, I think we would have figured it out, even if he hadn't. read more

