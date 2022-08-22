Even Kash Patel Can't Possibly Believe Kash Patel's Latest Defense Of Trump

Articles

Monday, 22 August 2022

On June 19, former president Donald Trump named Kash Patel and John Solomon (!) as representatives for access to Presidential records of my administration" in a letter to the National Archives.

On Sunday night on Mark Levin's Fox News show, Patel offered a bizarre defense for why Trump withheld sensitive documents that didn't belong to him.

"The Government Services Administration is responsible for packaging and parceling those documents. They were the ones that moved those documents to Mar-a-Lago," he said. "Even if they get past the declassification farce... it's not like President Trump put them in a backpack and moved them down there and said, 'Nothing to see here.'"

So, is that lughead saying that the GSA, which is the General Services Administration, not the Government Services Administration, just moved boxes of sensitive documents to Mar-a-Lago for no reason whatsoever? I don't think anyone thought that Trump personally packed the boxes.

As George Conway sarcastically said on Twitter, "And remember that the Unabomber was actually the U.S. Postal Service, not Ted Kaczynski."

