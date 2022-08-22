Cohen Suggests Trump Wanted Documents As 'Get Out Of Jail Free Card'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 15:27 Hits: 5

I don't think this will turn out well for Trump if he's foolish enough to do what Cohen suggests he's capable of here. Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen made an appearance on this weekend's The Sunday Show on MSNBC and was asked by guest host Michael Steele why he thought Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago in the first place.

"Based on everything you know about him, why do you think he wanted to keep those top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago," host Steele asked.

"He's gonna use it as a get out of jail free card," Cohen immediately shot back. "It's a way to extort America turn around to say if you put me in jail, if you go after me -- he'll even say his children -- I will have my loyal supporters who you do not know who has copies of information that may have been, and again this is my conjecture, that I would take those documents, I will release them to Iran, to China, to North Korea, to Russia.

"You want to take me down, I'll take the whole country down," he added.

"Remember, and I've said this with you 1000 times, Mike, Donald Trump doesn't care about this country," he continued. "He doesn't care about anyone or anything other than himself."