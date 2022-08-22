Insane Ted Cruz Calls To 'Abolish The IRS'

Articles

Monday, 22 August 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz jumped the shark a while ago.

He's never actually been a serious lawmaker in the Senate, but now he's acting as if he's a regular on Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani's fascist podcasts.

Cruz destroyed any comity left between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate when he made a disgusting penis joke at the expense of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

It's enough that Cruz has been disseminating his own conspiracy theories about the legal raid at Mar-A-Lago.

“What is really distressing now looking at the warrant and what they were searching for, this was a fishing expedition,” Cruz said on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz. “I think it had little to nothing to do with classified documents. What this was about was January 6. What this was about was the FBI and DOJ wanting to send in a team to say let’s grab every piece of paper we can find, and maybe we’ll get something incriminating.”

Trump attacked Ted's own wife, yet Cruz has forgiven and forgotten all about Trump's cruel misogyny.

Now being even more radicalized by MAGA, he tweeted this out:

