The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Insane Ted Cruz Calls To 'Abolish The IRS'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Insane Ted Cruz Calls To 'Abolish The IRS'

Sen. Ted Cruz jumped the shark a while ago.

He's never actually been a serious lawmaker in the Senate, but now he's acting as if he's a regular on Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani's fascist podcasts.

Cruz destroyed any comity left between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate when he made a disgusting penis joke at the expense of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

It's enough that Cruz has been disseminating his own conspiracy theories about the legal raid at Mar-A-Lago.

“What is really distressing now looking at the warrant and what they were searching for, this was a fishing expedition,” Cruz said on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz.

“I think it had little to nothing to do with classified documents. What this was about was January 6. What this was about was the FBI and DOJ wanting to send in a team to say let’s grab every piece of paper we can find, and maybe we’ll get something incriminating.”

Trump attacked Ted's own wife, yet Cruz has forgiven and forgotten all about Trump's cruel misogyny.

Now being even more radicalized by MAGA, he tweeted this out:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/insane-ted-cruz-calls-abolish-irs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version