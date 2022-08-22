Now We Know What Liz Cheney Did On Election Night

Articles

Liz Cheney lost her congressional primary in Wyoming on Tuesday night, and by 2 a.m. Wednesday, converted her campaign finance committee to a leadership PAC. Via Yahoo News:

The FEC document, which was filed at 2:01 a.m. ET Wednesday, also showed that Cheney had changed her House campaign committee, "Liz Cheney for Wyoming," to a leadership PAC named "The Great Task." A Cheney spokesperson told Politico on Wednesday that in the coming weeks, the congresswoman "will be launching an organization to educate the American people about the ongoing threat to our Republic, and to mobilize a unified effort to oppose any Donald Trump campaign for president."

And in this interview with Jonathan Karl yesterday, she vowed to take down the election deniers in her party.

She should. She did a lot to support the Trump crazies herself, and she owes reparations.

From Trump shoelick Jeff Clark:

