Cops Suspended After Video Shows Them Beating The Hell Out Of A Man

Published on Monday, 22 August 2022

Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies, and a Mulberry police officer have been suspended after a video captured them beating the hell out of a man before his arrest. The video circulated quickly on the Internet.

Via CNN:

A woman who is not seen in the video can be heard saying, "Don't beat him! He needs his medicine!" One officer responds, "Back the f**k up!" while another orders her to get in her car.

The sheriff's office addressed the incident in a Facebook post:

"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," the statement reads. "I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."

Arkansas governor tweeted about the violent incident:

I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney. read more

