Russian Tourist Helpfully Gives Location Of S-400 Missile System

It's rather amazing how helpful Russian tourists in Crimea have been - for Ukraine. This man's snapshot in front of a S-400 Triumph mobile missile system likely resulted in the loss of a piece of high-tech military equipment that costs around $400m USD to produce.

Source: Svoboda.org

Vacationers in Crimea photographed the S-400 air defense systems near Yevpatoria and posted the photos on social networks.

This happened in the area of Lake Terekly (Salt) near the village of Molochnoye , next to the Black Sea coast. Air defense activity in the area was reported on Friday and Saturday . On Sunday evening, the Russian-appointed governor of the annexed Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev, also wrote in a telegram that the Russian air defense systems "worked out the next objects on the approaches to Belbek (military airfield - RS) from Evpatoria." On Saturday, a drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

