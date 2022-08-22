Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicks Off 'Trial Of The Machines' For Lindell

Articles

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) encouraged supporters of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over the weekend to continue funding his crusade to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

On the second day of Lindell's "Moment of Truth Summit" in Springfield, Missouri, Greene introduced a portion of the program suggesting that voting machines were used to steal the election from then-President Donald Trump.

"The reason why I came here is I've recently gotten really tired of being told 'Marjorie, don't talk about the election,'" the lawmaker explained. "But it's not only Mike Lindell is the reason that I'm here."

"You have worked tirelessly because you care so much about our country and you know what is at stake," Greene insisted. "You know how important this is. And so you have poured money and time you didn't have and of course money you didn't have, you have probably lost friends, maybe you lost a job, maybe you've lost faith at times but you've found it again and you keep fighting."

Greene said that she was thankful that people "continue to care" about "what went wrong" in the 2020 election.

"We can't have a future that protects our Constitution and our freedoms and our American way of life and gives all of us an opportunity if we do not protect our elections!" she exclaimed. "And so this is a very important day and I'll go ahead and let you know, you're going to find out a lot of information. I don't know what it is."

