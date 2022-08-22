US DOJ Steps Up For Wisconsin Disabled Voters

Articles

Monday, 22 August 2022

In April, a Wisconsin judge heard a case by the deep money front group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, arguing that disabled voters did not exist and therefore did not need drop boxes or any other special considerations.

Unfortunately, the Wisconsin Election Commission took things a step further and decided that a disabled voter had to personally put the absentee ballot in the mailbox themselves. Obviously, this disenfranchised many disabled voters who were simply unable to get to a mailbox, much less hold the envelope and put it in said mailbox.

If this sounds like it's in violation of a number or federal laws, including the American Disability Act and Voting Rights Act, that's because it is. At the end of July, Law Forward, a pro-democracy law firm, filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of four disabled voters which pointed out these facts. The lawsuit states that the four plaintiffs - two of whom have muscular dystrophy, one has cerebral palsy and one is paralyzed from the neck down - were being denied their right to vote by not accommodating their needs.

