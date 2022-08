Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 5

Recent events are giving Democrats hope of retaining the 50-50 Senate, which they narrowly control with the vice president casting tie-breaking votes.

(Image credit: Nate Smallwood/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/22/1118389494/top-10-us-senate-seats-pennsylvania-georgia-arizona