Wisconsin GOP Tim Michels Is Turning Into Trump's Mini-Me

As time goes by, it becomes easier and easier to see why TFG endorsed Tim Michels to be the GQP candidate for Wisconsin governor. They have a lot in common, even more than the obvious.

Both Trump and Michels are business men in the construction business. Both have gotten wealthy with taxpayer money. Both are fascists.

But when the latest Marquette University Poll came out, another similarity came out. The poll showed that Governor Tony Evers was leading Michels 45-43, well within the margin of error. But Michels didn't like it. He just knew he was beating Evers by a yuuuuge amount!

After the latest Marquette University Law School Poll showed Republican gubernatorial candidate trailing Gov. Tony Evers by 2 percentage points, Tim Michels claimed without evidence it's because "there's a class of people out there that does not talk to pollsters." Wednesday's Marquette poll showed support for Evers at 45%, while Michels was at 43% and Independent Joan Beglinger was at 7%. During a campaign stop at the Brown County Republican Party office Thursday, Michels said he believed he is actually up in the polls. read more

