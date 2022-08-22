Ukrainian Hackers Hack The TV Shown In Russian-Occupied Crimea

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 00:20 Hits: 7

It was probably unnerving for Russian tourists to see an obviously pissed-off President Zelensky come on their screens telling them to leave Crimea.

That is a shame.

Source: Pravda/Ukraine



Ukrainian hackers have hacked the TV shown in Russian-occupied Crimea, broadcasting an address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As can be seen from the published video, an excerpt from an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was broadcast on Russia’s Pervyi kanal (Channel One).

"Let each of the Russian officials who seized precious land in Crimea remember that this is not a land where they will have peace," Zelenskyy says in the video.

"Crimea is Ukrainian land."

There is also footage of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar flags to the soundtrack of Tina Karol's song "Ukraine is you".

