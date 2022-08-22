Beagles Play After Being Rescued From Breeding Mill

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

The Humane Society is in the midst of their Herculean task of rescuing 4,000 beagles from an overgrown puppy mill where the dogs were being grossly mistreated:

We and several shelter and rescue partners embarked on a historic operation and removed the first of approximately 4,000 beagles at Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. See some of their first moments playing after being released from the facility!

The removal of these dogs occurred pursuant to a transfer plan that was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement of the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement. The transfer plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility. Government inspectors found that beagles there were being killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment for easily treated conditions; nursing mother beagles were denied food; the food that they did receive contained maggots, mold and feces; and over an eight-week period, 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure. Other dogs suffered from injuries when they were attacked by other dogs in overcrowded conditions.

