Politics Podcast: Early Returns In The Alaska Primary Were Bad For Trump

Tuesday was a test for some big names in the Republican Party in Wyoming and Alaska. Most notably, Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming by an even wider margin than expected. Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, only two will advance to the November general election, as the other eight have either retired or lost their midterm primaries.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what Cheney might do next with her message and what an independent bid for president might entail. They also look at the early vote tallies in Alaska to get a sense of whether Sen. Lisa Murkowski will win the general election and whether former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin will be headed to Washington too.

