Medicare Fraudster Rick Scott Blows Through Millions In NRSC Cash

Maybe the National Republican Senatorial Committee shouldn't have trusted thisguy to handle their campaign spending.

Apparently crooked Florida Sen. Rick Scott has been blowing through millions meant for Republican Senate candidates, and some in his party are starting to make some noise about it:

A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday. Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final stretch of Senate races across the U.S. read more

