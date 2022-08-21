Manchin Bashes Sinema For Blocking Biden's Progress

Articles

Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022

On a Friday roundtable, Sen. Joe Manchin, who blocked much of Pres. Joe Biden's 2022 legislation bashed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona for putting the brakes on passing some aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We had a senator from Arizona who basically didn’t let us go as far as we needed to go with our negotiations and made us wait two years," Manchin said in a video of the event that was viewed by NBC News. "Those type of things — I don’t question anybody, everyone’s responding to their own constituent base. But we did get something. And it’s the first time we made a positive move in that."

I don't mind Manchin bashing Sinema, because she deserves it, but doesn't he see the irony in his remarks? Manchin is the one who torpedoed the Build Back Better legislation needlessly.

Manchin met with Democrats repeatedly, but refused to budge.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” Manchin told Fox News Sunday host Bret Baier.

