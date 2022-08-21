U.S. Worried About Extremist ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Deploying To Ukraine

Articles

Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022

VICE News has learned that at least 10 of the pro-Trump civil war enthusiasts known as the "Boogalo Bois" are preparing to deploy to Ukraine “just as government agencies worry that American far-right extremists traveling to the conflict for combat experience could become national security threats upon their return.” It’s not just the skills developed there that are concerning but the possibility the returning fighters will teach others what they have learned.

Experts have warned for years that the war in Ukraine “could become a training ground and terrorist hotbed for the global far-right movement,” VICE reports. But “So far, no strong evidence suggests the latest phase of the war has attracted scores of neo-Nazis or right-wing extremists.”

But that doesn’t mean there’s little cause for apprehension. VICE notes that Mike Dunn, a Boogaloo or former Boogaloo (it’s not clear which) is returning to Ukraine and says he is helping to set up a pipeline for others to join him there.

