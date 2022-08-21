Walker: Too Many People Watching Football On Sunday, So I Can't Debate On Thursday

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 14:00 Hits: 3

Herschel Walker, a Republican attempting to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, has the endorsement of Donald J. Trump, the former president under investigation for espionage. Walker's résumé is dubious at best. Walker, a former N.F.L. star with zero political experience, claimed he wanted to murder a man. He has also alleged that he has worked for law enforcement, was an F.B.I. agent, and lied about how many children he has.

But wait, there's more. Walker has a history of domestic violence and has struggled in the past with dissociative identity disorder. So, it's not surprising that he's too much of a chickenshit to debate Warnock. And his reasons are flimsy, and this one is a doozy.

Warnock accepted the invitation to participate in a debate with Walker about a month ago, but now the former N.F.L. star is declining to participate.

Via WMAZ:

On Friday, Walker said he has no plans to debate in Macon and explained why. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/walker-too-many-people-watching-football