Daughter Of 'Putin's Brain' Blown Up In Car Bombing

Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the assassination but that hasn't stopped Kremlin backers from affixing blame. Donetsk People's Republic chief Denis Pushilin accused "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime." RT Head Margarita Simonyan called for immediate arrests. "All these bloggers and activists should be arrested right now, who are making fun of, mocking and trolling the death of Dasha (Darya Dugina). It's time to take out the trash."

Both Alexander Dugin and his daughter Darya were sanctioned by the U.S. and other countries for advocating the invasion and destruction of Ukraine. Darya, like her father, openly called Ukrainians "subhuman," called for a genocide of Ukrainians, and for public execution of POWs. Both are vile people. Or in Darya Dugin's case, were.

Source: Daily Beast

The daughter of a far-right Russian ideologue commonly known as “Putin’s brain” for his supposed influence over the Russian president’s fascist views, was reportedly killed in a car bombing outside Moscow late Saturday. read more

