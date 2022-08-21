Beto Drawing Large Crowds In Deep Red Texas

Articles

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has been holding events across the state in his 49 day Drive for Texas rallies in the hope of courting voters who don't traditionally vote for Democrats.

As Texas Public Radio reported, Beto O’Rourke’s rural Texas push attracts hundreds in deep-red Fredericksburg:

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, hopes to court voters in areas that have traditionally voted for conservative politicians. On Wednesday, he brought that hope to Fredericksburg, a Hill Country town northwest of San Antonio. The event attracted more than 800 people. Fredericksburg is the county seat of Gillespie County, which supported former President Donald Trump in 2020 with nearly 80% of its 12,000 ballots cast during the election.

This exchange during one of those events this past week was very touching.

