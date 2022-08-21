McConnell Reaping What His Party Has Sown With Extremist GOP Candidates

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 16:43 Hits: 3

Mitch McConnell is worried that his candidates in the midterms won't win the Senate for the GOP. Jonathan Chait thinks McConnell himself is to blame:

Having driven out [Liz Cheney,] the one member of their party who fought back against Donald Trump’s election lies, Republicans find themselves mystified that election liars are taking over. What is fascinating is that the party’s mainstream wing sees no connection between these two things at all.

... When Trump refused to concede defeat, McConnell went along, saying, “A few legal inquiries from the president do not exactly spell the end of the republic.” For a few days during and after the insurrection, Republicans were prepared to make a break with Trump, but quickly reconsidered. One week after the insurrection, on January 13, Axios reported that McConnell still leaned toward impeaching Trump, but his allies were “divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.”

