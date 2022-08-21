Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 17:08 Hits: 4

USMNT player Brenden Aaronson played like the Tasmanian devil today, scored a goal and helped Leeds earn another three points at home with an upset win against Chelsea.

The USMNT player is going to be at Qatar in his first World Cup in November and pressured Chelsea's goalkeeper into a mistake at the 33rd minute, scored a tap in goal propelling Leeds United to an impressive victory and an excellent start to the season so far.

Leeds was almost relegated last season, but the hiring of USA's Jesse Marsh has spurred on the one hundred year-old football club and they are wasting no time to display a high pressure scheme in the first month of the EPL.

This twenty-one year old player is the true "Brenden" (I know its spelled different) that Americans should be cheering for and not some idiotic grievance MAGA meme.

American Brenden Aaronson scores his first Premier League goal!

Leeds United have taken a 2-0 lead over Chelsea. (@NBCSportsSoccer)

????: @USA_Network#MyPLMorning | #LEECHEpic.twitter.com/Kfd2CcWnvW read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/lets-go-brenden-aaronson