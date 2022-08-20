George Conway: Trump Lawyers Are Being Three-faced About FBI Search Warrant

Articles

On Thursday's CNN Tonight, conservative lawyer George Conway explained why Trump's lawyers remained silent in court about releasing the affidavit.

Alisyn Camerota said that publicly Trump and his team "have demanded that the affidavit be made public, and then ---the lawyers for Trump didn't say anything about wanting it to be made public."

They are being three-faced about it -- not two-faced, but three-faced," George Conway said.

"One is they'd love to see the document. Trump would love to see the document ---because they want to know who's ratting on them," Conway said.

"Secondly, they don't want you to see the document because we will point out what the evidence is, that there is a mountain of evidence against him."

"And thirdly, they want to create an issue for the base, the people they are bilking of money by then fundraising email, they wanna say 'see, they are hiding something..."

Those are the three things that are going on at once and that explains why Trump's lawyer in the back of the room saying nothing," Conway said.

The grift is always on for Trump and his crew.

Being honest never favors Trump or his minions.

